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|Time:
22:33 EST/03:33 GMT | News Source:
The Verge |
Posted By: Erick Cordero
|
Microsoft is changing its famous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) to black in Windows 11. The software giant started testing its new design changes in a Windows 11 preview earlier this week, but the Black Screen of Death isn’t fully enabled yet. The Verge understands Microsoft will be switching to a Black Screen of Death for Windows 11, matching the new black logon and shutdown screens.
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This is an archived static copy of ActiveWin.com.
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#1 By
3897905 (180.151.1.248)
at
Monday, July 12, 2021 12:09:31 PM
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<a href="https://twoclassmates.com/fiscal-deficit/">Fiscal Deficit</a> is assessed, representing all receipts and uses of the public authority. Financial shortfall is the abundance of complete consumption over the all out receipt.
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