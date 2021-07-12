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https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/1/22559852/microsoft-windows-11-black-blue-screen-of-death-bsod-change Microsoft is changing its famous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) to black in Windows 11. The software giant started testing its new design changes in a Windows 11 preview earlier this week, but the Black Screen of Death isn’t fully enabled yet. The Verge understands Microsoft will be switching to a Black Screen of Death for Windows 11, matching the new black logon and shutdown screens. Read Only Comments

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This is an archived static copy of ActiveWin.com. #1 By 3897905 (180.151.1.248) at Monday, July 12, 2021 12:09:31 PM <a href="https://twoclassmates.com/fiscal-deficit/">Fiscal Deficit</a> is assessed, representing all receipts and uses of the public authority. Financial shortfall is the abundance of complete consumption over the all out receipt.

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