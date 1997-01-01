|
ActiveMac: Mac OS 10.3 or Windows XP?
Is one better than the other?
I’ll admit to being a little narrow-minded when it came to computers over the last 8 years or so. I was one of those people who thought that there was no other operating system other than that of Microsoft’s Windows. There was very little chance of me ever trying a Mac or Linux based machine no matter how many times I’d seen what other people had been using.
In April of this year, I finally started to notice that Windows was not the be all and end all when it come to computer operating systems. My purchase, back in April, was a shiny new iMac. What led me to switch operating systems you may ask? Well I am currently doing a degree in design and website design, many graphic and design pupils and tutors recommended that I take a closer look at OS X and some of the design tools available to it. I’ll admit that I was very sceptical at first, simply because I thought that the tools I was already using on Windows were doing the jobs I needed to do fine. To an extent this was (and still is) true, but I trusted the views of my friends, as they knew more about both the Mac and design than I did.
I am glad that I took their advice, as it has turned out to be the perfect tool for all of my courses design needs. Making the switch to the Mac was far easier than I expected it would be. Every program that I used on Windows has been available to me on the Mac from Microsoft Office and Photoshop, to Macromedia’s Dreamweaver MX.
It isn’t a hard task to make the switch from Windows to a Mac, and Apple just about get it right in stating how easy it is to do so on website, the most noticeable thing is the completely different way of using file menus, but on the whole there is nothing a regularly Windows users will find difficult. Windows users complain about the lack of programs on a Mac, but to me it has all of the programs I need to use, and some damn fine ones that are Mac only like iTunes, NetNewsWire and more, it also has various Microsoft programs like Office which is excellent for Mac users and better than Office XP in my view, It has MSN Messenger, which again is a very good addition to the Mac program library although I am now a more avid iChat user now that it has been improved in the latest OS 10.3 release, we also have Internet Explorer, but unfortunately this is a pretty dire browser for anyone with a Mac who has now become used to the excellent Safari or Camino browsers released over the last few months and thankfully OS 10.3 now ships with Safari.
There is quite a difference with the “Taskbar” on a Windows PC and the “Dock” on OS X the main difference being that the Taskbar looks quite dated and can get cluttered easily, yet the Mac’s Dock looks gorgeous. I’ve been asked by a few people to explain why it looks so good, the first thing you will notice is that the Mac uses high quality icons that don’t degrade as they are increased in size, they have done this since the first version of OS X was released, and Windows users will sadly have to wait until 2005 before they come into the Microsoft OS. They really do make things look cool. Secondly the Dock is animated as you move over it, icons increase and decrease in size.
In usability terms there are more similarities between the Dock and the Start Menu rather than the Taskbar; both can have applications dragged to them so you get a shortcut. Quick cuts to system preferences are in both too. The Windows Start bar contains a lot more though, it links to all of your programs, your music folders, your documents and such like, something Apple has left to “Finder”. In 10.2 Finder wasn’t as good as it should have been, but with the updates it has had in 10.3 it is both fast and easy to use.
But enough about looks…The Dock on a Mac is where you place your most used folders and programs, it displays the great looking icons for the folder/program and you hover-over the one you want to select/load and just click.
Another difference a lot of people will notice is that a Mac has a distinct lack of system tools such as defragmenter etc, there are programs you can buy from Norton and such like if you want to defragment your drive, but the Mac doesn’t suffer quite as badly as the PC can do here, mostly due to the fact that Mac OS 10.3 has automatic file defragmentation. Basically, when a file is accessed, a check is made to see if it is fragmented (split into several different sectors on the Hard Drive), If so, and if it is less than 20 MB in size, the file system will copy the file over to a contiguous area on the HD that will hold the file in it's entirety in concurrent sectors, and then free up the HD space the fragmented version used to occupy.
Mac’s now have the excellent Exposי which allows you to temporarily see all of your open windows at once so you can easily choose which window you want brought to the front. This is something Microsoft will be sure to copy for Longhorn, by which time we will have hopefully seen even more improvements to it by Apple.
What does Windows have for plain and simple users who don’t need a great deal of depth to an operating system other than gaming and chat that a Mac doesn’t? Quite simply you can play games on it for a start, with Windows, just about every game comes out first for PC, and graphically gaming on the PC is still way ahead of the Mac. While I am not one of those people who state that this is because of the speed of a PC, it does have major benefits here.
While PC’s are reaching speeds of 3/4 Ghz this year, the Mac G5 has just reached 2 Ghz, although 3 Ghz is due within in next 10 months. The main change here being that Apple were first on the market with a 64 bit home computer chip, something that will make the difference in the future and already helps offer speed improvements in OS 10.3. While titles like Doom 3 and Half Life 2 will work superbly on a high spec PC, it’s not currently known how they will perform on a G5. One of the big titles – Halo will be out soon for the Mac, so we will get some idea of improved gaming performance when it ships out at Christmas, lets hope things are better than they used to be.
Quite simply at the moment, If you are a gamer, you should stick to the PC, but in my view, if you are paying out $1000+ for a PC as just a games machine you are mad, when there are such good consoles around, but then again I’m sure we all do it.
Next we have the look of the Operating system. if anyone says Windows looks better than a Mac then in my view they really do need to look closer. Yes you can get add-ons for Windows that make it look like other Operating systems, but thats painting over the original way the OS looks. To be honest, one of the reasons I switched to a Mac was because the operating system looked so damn good. Icons are gorgeous, transparency effects are great, fonts are clear, nearly every Mac comes with a Flat screen monitor now, colours are vivid, video is much clearer than on a PC, Windows and programs just look better, no jaggies, it is just generally a wonderful looking operating system and it is a real shame that Microsoft will take until 2005/6 to catch up with the looks of OS X that was released nearly 3 years ago. Why is it a shame you may well ask, well simply because it makes for a more enjoyable computing experience.
Some people expect the graphical flair of OS X to slow down the machine, while it did do to a small extent with 10.2, OS 10.3 flies. Windows are smooth, smooth scrolling has been introduced if you want it and new animations like the cube effect for Fast User Switching are superb. One thing no one can argue is that OS X has flair and plenty of it, but that’s no good if you don’t have good applications and tools behind it, something Apple thankfully does.
I’ve compiled my list of what I find better in each OS, this is just my opinion mind you.
Now despite what people have been writing in saying, I am not someone who is locked down to one operating system or the other. I see benefits in both that others do not, but that’s all part of having an opinion and listening to other people’s views, something that few people in forums and comment boards seem to be able to do. Why do they do this? Who knows. Jealousy? Maybe, but why be jealous of something you can have. But there are equally as many moaners on both the Mac and Windows sides of the fence.
There are loads of things to consider when buying a PC or a Mac, things like API’s, software and hardware support, networking capabilities, usability and security then you have the major one, the price. You also have to consider that Mac’s are certainly aimed at the consumer market while Windows is aiming for both Consumer and Business users.
I am not stupid, I know that for the masses Windows is clearly the winner in most cases, but people have to realize that for some of us in the minority, we prefer a Mac.
So today I ask of you all, why would you not consider switching to a Mac? Or switching from Mac to Windows? What reason is there for you not to? Perhaps the Mac/Windows doesn't run the programs you use the most?